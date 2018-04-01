Thomas A. Clark, 99, Sartell

January 15, 1919 - April 1, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Thomas A. Clark, age 99, who passed away Easter Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate, and burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Country Manor Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Thomas was born Jan. 15, 1919 in Moline, IL to William L. & Eva (Pratt) Clark. He attended Beloit College and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Thomas married Elizabeth Ann Kastler in Sept. 1942 in Racine, WI. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941, serving in the Pacific Theater. Thomas was part of MacArthur’s return to Leyte, Philippines in 1944, serving in the 10th Corps Army Engineers. He was employed as a Professional Engineer at several companies near Racine, WI. Following retirement, they lived in Jacksonville, FL and Denver, CO until moving to Sartell in 2002.

Survivors include his daughter and son, Ellen Clark Nelson (Robert) of Bowlus, MN and Thomas Arkle Clark III (Laurie) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Michael R. Nelson (Marcy Cheeseman), Susan Nelson Little (Mark), and Kyla E. Clark; great grandson, Oliver Nelson Little; and special friend, Violet Halverson of Sartell. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth in 2004; brother, William P. Clark; and sister, Dorothy von Briesen.