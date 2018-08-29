This Age Calculator May Help You Rethink Your Age

HOW OLD AM I....REALLY...

I realized over the weekend that I'm actually a year older than I thought I was. I did this same thing when I was 30. I stayed 30 for two years, so I was really bummed that I missed out on being 31 and jumped straight to 32.

The same this has happened. So much that I made my son Mason recalculate...and then I began swearing profusely as I've missed a year of being 51. And now I'm running to 52??? That's really not fair.

JEANNIE TO THE RESCUE

My cousin responded to my Facebook gripe about losing a year of my life, and sent a really cool age calculator that gives you a diffferent perspective on your life and the time you've been alive.

A MOMENT IN TIME

At the moment I was writing this story, I found out that I was born on a Sunday, and that I'm 51 years, 10 months and 26 days old. That doesn't sound so bad. I've actually been alive 18,958 days...Okay...that's starting to sound a little ancient...but still pretty cool. My next birthday is in 1 month and 3 days.

LESSON?

The body may age...but I'm still the same Kelly on the inside. I'll forever be 28 on the inside; but I'm looking forward to this next year. I actually feel pretty good for being 2 years older than I thought I was; and this is a great time in my life. I have a great family; wonderful kids; a super job that I love and have rediscovered music in the last five years. Might as well find out what's around the corner.

THE WEBSITE

If you'd like to check out the website and learn more about your age, click HERE now.