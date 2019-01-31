Theis Introduces Bill to Help Fund Great River Children’s Museum

ST. PAUL -- A local lawmaker is hoping to use state money to help start a children's museum in downtown St. Cloud.

State Representative Tama Theis has introduced a bill that would use money from the Legacy Amendment. Under her plan, $250,000 in grants would be appropriated in 2020 and another $275,000 in 2021.

Theis says this is exactly the type of project the amendment money should be used for.

This is a legacy about how much we respect our kids, and how we want them to have museums in our community. Down here in St. Paul you've got the Science Museum and the Children's Museum. In St. Cloud we have a wonderful Stearns History Museum, but we don't have just something for kids.

Theis says the bill has been referred to the Minnesota House Legacy Finance Division.

State Senator Jerry Relph of St. Cloud is expected to introduce a companion bill in the Senate.

Liberty Bank Minnesota donated their building in downtown St. Cloud to the Great River Children's Museum last fall. Board Member Glen Palm has previously said they'll need to raise between $7 million and $10 million before they'll be able to open.