The Weekender: We Shall Overcome, Beatles Tribute and More!

Listen up collectors of sports memorabilia. Dealers from all over the state specializing in vintage to new, cards and collectibles will be under one roof this weekend. The Sports Card Show will be held at Athlos Academy Saturday, where you can did through hundreds of collectibles and find that new piece to your collection. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and proceeds will go towards a new baseball field for the school. Admission for the show is free.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, February 16th, 10:00 a.m.