The Weekender: We Shall Overcome, Beatles Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD — Grab the family and have some fun this weekend around central Minnesota. Listen to the songs of the Beatles at Paramount Theatre, hear some soulful music with We Shall Overcome, hang out with Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks at Pioneer Place, check out some sports collectibles at Athlos Academy and go for a swim at Jacks Swim School. Read more in The Weekender!
The Britins: Beatles TributeSt. Cloud
Spend Valentines Day listening to the songs of the Beatles in downtown St. Cloud. The Milwaukee group known as The Britins will pay homage to the iconic rock and roll group at the Paramount Theatre. The group will play all the great Beatles hits like Love me Do to Let It Be all with authentic Beatles gear and costumes. Tickets for the show start at $19 and you can catch one of two show Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, February 14th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
We Shall OvercomeSt. Joseph
Experience a joyful Gospel celebration that will move your heart and soul. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., We Shall Overcome showcases a soulful range of African American music with spoken words from Dr. King's many speeches. The performance will feature a community choir full of CSB/SJU students and faculty, community members and members of the Higher Ground Church choir. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $15 for students. The show begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict's.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, February 15th, 7:30 p.m.
Hall & Oats vs Huey Lewis & The NewsSt. Cloud
Justin Ploof & The Throwbacks at back once again with another great show in downtown St. Cloud. The group is bringing two of music's biggest phenomenons, Hall & Oats vs Huey Lewis & The News, for three nights of great music. The show will feature their greatest love songs and biggest hits. Tickets for the show are $29 and you can catch the performance Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, February 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 16th, 7:30 p.m.
Sports Card ShowSt. Cloud
Listen up collectors of sports memorabilia. Dealers from all over the state specializing in vintage to new, cards and collectibles will be under one roof this weekend. The Sports Card Show will be held at Athlos Academy Saturday, where you can did through hundreds of collectibles and find that new piece to your collection. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and proceeds will go towards a new baseball field for the school. Admission for the show is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, February 16th, 10:00 a.m.
Open SwimSartell
Turn Winter into Summer this weekend with a dip in the pool. Jack's Swim School in Sartell is offering Open Swim Sunday afternoon. Swimmers will have access to toys, barbells, noodles and goggles in their 90 degree pool. The cost is $2 per swimmer for registered families and $3 for non-registered families. The event runs 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (birthday party pending).
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, February 17th, 3:00 p.m.