The Weekender: TaikoProject, Rock for Alzheimer’s and More!

A raw energy show designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. TaikoProject's is a tsunami of sound of powerful drumming bringing together ancient Japanese tradition with 21st century American innovation. This show will ignite all of your senses with a spell-binding mix of music, theater and precision. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors, and $10 for youth. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Escher Auditorium.

- Saturday, September 22nd, 7:30 p.m.