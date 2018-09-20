The Weekender: TaikoProject, Rock for Alzheimer’s and More!
ST. CLOUD — A lot of family fun is happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can see an amazing drumming performance by TaikoProject at St. Ben's, enjoy so family activities at St. Francis Xaiver Church, hear live music in St. Joseph at the Rock for Alzheimer's event, grab a drink at the Third Street Taproom Takeover, and have family fun at the South Side Block Party. Read more in The Weekender!
TaikoProjectSt. Joseph
A raw energy show designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. TaikoProject's is a tsunami of sound of powerful drumming bringing together ancient Japanese tradition with 21st century American innovation. This show will ignite all of your senses with a spell-binding mix of music, theater and precision. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors, and $10 for youth. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Escher Auditorium.
- Saturday, September 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
Frantober Fest 2018Sartell
St. Francis Xavier Parish is hosting their Fall Festival this weekend. Frantoberfest is a community event to celebrate the season. The event includes a bake sale, silent auction, 5K run, kids games, music and bingo. The event is free to attend, and food will be available to buy. The 5K starts at 8:00 a.m. with mass at 4:00 p.m. and activities until 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 22nd, 4:00 p.m.
Rock for Alzheimer'sSt. Joseph
Enjoy a night of music in St. Joseph this weekend. The 3rd Annual Rock for Alzheimer's event takes place Saturday. The event includes five great bands like The Killer Vee's, Walters Wheelhouse, Collective Unconscious, Future and Slip Twister. There will also be food and beer, all while collecting donations to help raise money for Alzheimer's. The event is free to attend and runs from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the back parking lot of Bad Habit Brewing.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 22nd, 1:00 p.m.
Third Street Taproom TakeoverCold Spring
Support a local organization by having a few drinks. Third Street Brewhouse is holding their Taproom Takeover Friday to support the River Lakes Figure Skating Club. While you're there enjoy some great drinks, pizza and live entertainment by Jon Theis. No cover, but proceeds from the food and drink go to the club. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
NO COVER!
- Friday, September 21st, 4:00 p.m.
South Side Block PartySt. Cloud
Grab your family for a day of fun in St. Cloud this weekend. South Side neighborhood is holding their South Side Block Party at South Side Park Saturday. The event is a city wide celebration geared towards building community. Throughout the day there will be food, live entertainment and many community engaging activities for the whole family to enjoy. The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 22nd, 10:00 a.m.