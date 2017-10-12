The Weekender: Pumpkin Carving, Redhead Express, St. John’s Boys Choir and More!

The folks at Beaver Island Brewing are putting your pumpkin carving skills to the test. Beaver Island is opening the taproom for the Great Minnesota Carve Together Thursday. During the evening you will be able to carve your pumpkins and vote on the Most Creative, Most Beaver Island Inspired and Best Overall. The even runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You must be 21 years old and the carving must take place in the taproom to qualify. The folks at Beaver Island will supply the pumpkins you bring the tools.