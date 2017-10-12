The Weekender: Pumpkin Carving, Redhead Express, St. John’s Boys Choir and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy all the fun filled things happening throughout Central Minnesota this weekend. You can check out the St. John's Boys Choir season opening performance, listen to the sounds of the Beatles at Pioneer Place, enjoy the music of the Redhead Express at the Paramount Theatre, get scared at Molitor's Haunted Acres and carve a pumpkin at Beaver Island Brewing. Read more in The Weekender!
Boys on BroadwaySt. John's University
The St. John’s Boys’ Choir opens their season this weekend with an annual favorite performance - Boys on Broadway! The boys return to perform classic Broadway selections by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb and many others. The show will start at 2:00 p.m. inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater both Saturday and Sunday.
- Saturday, October 14th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 15th, 2:00 p.m.
Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club BandPioneer Place
Head out to Pioneer Place this weekend for three nights of iconic pop music. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks are bringing their show "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." The show features the set of Beatles classics such as She Loves You, With a Little Help from My Friends and more. Tickets are $28 in advance and $30 at the door. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
- Thursday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 14th, 7:30 p.m.
The Redhead ExpressParamount Theatre
Enjoy the heartfelt melody of an amazing group out of Alaska. The Redhead Express is band of four sisters who take you back to your roots in a fresh new way. Their sound with captivate their audience with the realness and passion for music. The group have opened up for big time acts like Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, Jerrod Niemann and more. Tickets for the show are just $18 and the fun begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, October 13th, 7:30 p.m.
Molitor's Haunted AcresSauk Rapids
You can get your share of screams and ghouls this weekend in Sauk Rapids. Molitor's Haunted Acres is back for another year of frights. You can enjoy the haunted hay ride, zombie paint shoot and of course a maze full of creatures of the night. This is the 20th Anniversary season for Molitor's. Tickets are $22 and you can get them at a discount by going to The Value Connection ($15). The haunts begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Friday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 14th, 7:00 p.m.
The Great MN Carve TogetherBeaver Island Brewing Company
The folks at Beaver Island Brewing are putting your pumpkin carving skills to the test. Beaver Island is opening the taproom for the Great Minnesota Carve Together Thursday. During the evening you will be able to carve your pumpkins and vote on the Most Creative, Most Beaver Island Inspired and Best Overall. The even runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You must be 21 years old and the carving must take place in the taproom to qualify. The folks at Beaver Island will supply the pumpkins you bring the tools.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, October 12th, 5:00 p.m.