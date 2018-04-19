The Weekender: Mick Sterling, Beer And Wine Expo, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Grab a friend and check out one of the many fun things to go around central Minnesota this weekend. You can enjoy the sounds of Mick Sterling at Pioneer Place, help foster kids with the Pockets of Hope Fundraiser in Sartell, drink at the Beer and Wine Expo in Richmond, watch the performance of Disney's Aladdin Jr in Sauk Rapids, and laugh with Joel McHale at Mystic Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Stripped Down with Mick SterlingPioneer Place
The popular music series, Stripped Down with George Maurer is back again this Sunday and features the musical talents of Mick Sterling. Sterling has been performing for 38 years and has become one of the more recognized names in the Twin Cities. Tickets for the show are $19 in advance and $22 at the door. Showtime starts at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
-Sunday, April 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Pockets of HopeSartell
Enjoy a night helping children in our community this weekend. Pockets of Hope is holding their 4th Annual fundraiser for Foster Kids Sunday at the Blue Line in Sartell. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. you can donate money, backpacks, personal care items or simply buy food at the bar to help children in their time of need. There will also be a raffle and lots of drawings. Pockets of Hope has collected 755 backpacks and hope to have 1,000 by the end of the event.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, April 22nd, 4:00 p.m.
- 3
River Lakes Beer and Wine ExpoRichmond
Enjoy some craft beer and wine this weekend out in Richmond. The 7th Annual Craft Beer and Wine Expo is Saturday at the River Lakes Civic Arena. Over 100 varieties of beer and wine will be available. There will also be live music by Stone Road. The expo runs from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the River Lakes Youth Hockey Association. Tickets are $30 per person.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, April 21st, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Disney's Aladdin Jr.Sauk Rapids-Rice
Your wish is granted this weekend at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school as the drama department is performing Disney's Aladdin Jr. This show is about a how a boys life is changed when he fines a magic lamp with a big surprise inside. Live the magical journey starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight (Thursday), Friday and Saturday, or at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are just $8 for adults and $6 for students. You can get tickets at the door or by calling 258-1779.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Thursday, April 19th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 20th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 21st, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, April 22nd 2:00 p.m.
- 5
Joel McHaleMystic Lake
Comedian and actor Joel McHale is make a stop in Minnesota Friday night. McHale, known for his role on E!'s The Soup, has been recently staring in the Joel McHale Show, which debuted last month on Netlifx. Tickets range between $40-$60 depending on seats. Show starts at 8:00 p.m. in the Mystic Lake Showroom.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, April 20th, 8:00 p.m.