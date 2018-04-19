The Weekender: Mick Sterling, Beer And Wine Expo, and More!

2

Enjoy a night helping children in our community this weekend. Pockets of Hope is holding their 4th Annual fundraiser for Foster Kids Sunday at the Blue Line in Sartell. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. you can donate money, backpacks, personal care items or simply buy food at the bar to help children in their time of need. There will also be a raffle and lots of drawings. Pockets of Hope has collected 755 backpacks and hope to have 1,000 by the end of the event.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Sunday, April 22nd, 4:00 p.m.