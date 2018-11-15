The Weekender: Made in MN Expo, The Nutcracker and More!

3

Great Northern Theatre Company in Cold Spring is bringing back another wonderful show this weekend. Lend Me A Tenor is a story of a general manager of an Opera company who is primed to bring in a world-famous tenor singer for one night only. However, through a series of mishaps, the star passes out before the show, and a double is dressed up to fool the audience, just in time for the star to wake up and now have two of the same world famous singers on the same stage. This dinner and a show runs $40 per person. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at the Great Blue Heron.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Thursday, November 15th, 5:30 p.m.

- Friday, November 16th, 5:30 p.m.

- Saturday, November 17th, 5:30 p.m.

- Sunday, November 18th, 12:00 p.m.