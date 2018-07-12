The Weekender: Jugfest, Douglas Wood, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Plenty of family fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Hit up milk and honey ciders for another patio music session, check out local musicians and fun games at Jugfest, go for a walk along historic downtown Little Falls, hear the fun musical sounds of Douglas Wood and the WildSpirits, and hear the Singleton Band at Holdingford Daze. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Dang Ole' TrioSt. Joseph
Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph continue their patio session this week and back by popular demand is the group Dang Ole' Trio. The group is a couple sets of brothers and a childhood friend that loves playing music. They play everything from traditional folk, progressive rock and everything in between. This is a show for all ages. The fun starts at 7:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, July 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
JUGFESTCold Spring
Celebrate with family and friends this weekend for two days of music and fun. Jugfest is back for another year of great food, yard games, local beer and live music from artists around central Minnesota. The event is a donation based festival that celebrates local community, with funds donated to THE JUG go back to future Jugfests. The event is at a new location this year at the Ward Family Farm located in Cold Spring, there will also be camping available. The event is for all ages and based on donations.
DONATIONS WELCOMED!
- Friday, July 13th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 14th, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Ravine Walking TourLittle Falls
Check out the history of historic downtown Little Falls. The Morrison County Historical Society is holding a 5-block walking tour of the Little Falls Ravine Saturday. The ravine was once a significant landmark for the city but has been erased from the landscape over time. Tickets are $20 or $15 for Historical Society Members, kids 12 and under are free. You're asked to register by Friday. The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. and you're asked to meet at the Corner of 2nd Street & 2nd Avenue Northeast.
CALL 320-632-4007 TO RESERVE SPOT
- Saturday, July 14th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Douglas Wood and the WildSpirit BandParamount Theatre
A wonderful show designed to capture audiences with humor and music will take center stage at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Douglas Wood and the WildSpirits play a great assortment of acoustic and bluegrass melodies. Wood fronts the band with vocals along with an unmatched ability to tell a story, while his musical "family" adds to the talent. Tickets are just $8 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, July 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Singleton StreetHoldingford
Check out an award winning band playing in Holdingford this weekend. Singleton Street is a group based out of Delano that combines bluegrass, Celtic and old time music to make up their unique sound. The group has performed for the last decade at Bluegrass Festivals, churches, Renaissance fairs and more throughout the five state area. The show runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is free to attend as part of the annual Holdingford Daze.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 14th, 2:00 p.m