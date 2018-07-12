The Weekender: Jugfest, Douglas Wood, and More!

Celebrate with family and friends this weekend for two days of music and fun. Jugfest is back for another year of great food, yard games, local beer and live music from artists around central Minnesota. The event is a donation based festival that celebrates local community, with funds donated to THE JUG go back to future Jugfests. The event is at a new location this year at the Ward Family Farm located in Cold Spring, there will also be camping available. The event is for all ages and based on donations.