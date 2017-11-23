The Weekender: It’s A Wonderful Life, Holiday Art Crawl and More!

3

It's your chance to fill in those set holes in your sports card collection. The Fan Zone in St. Cloud is holding their Sports Card Show Saturday. They will have roughly 20 vendors on site for your to buy sell or trade your favorite sports collectibles. It's also a great opportunity to get that sports fan in your life the perfect Christmas gift. The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Fan Zone is located behind the Crossroads Mall.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, November 25th, 10:00 a.m.