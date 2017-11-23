The Weekender: It’s A Wonderful Life, Holiday Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD — If you're looking to get your family out of the house this Thanksgiving weekend, there are several fun things you can check out happening around Central Minnesota. You can catch the Holiday Classic "It's A Wonderful Life" at Paramount Theatre, go shopping with the Holiday Art Crawl in St. Joseph, add to your sports card collection at the Fan Zone's Sports Card Show, meet Santa at Jan's Christmas Tree farm, or go to Pioneer Place to see Rock Hard Burlesque. Read more in The Weekender!
It's A Wonderful LifeParamount Theatre
A Holiday classic is playing on the Paramount Theatre stage this Thanksgiving weekend. "It's A Wonderful Life" is a classic Christmas story about a man named George Bailey who finds out his life has meaning, and he has touched so many lives. Tickets for It's A Wonderful Life are $18 for students and $28 for adults and can be found at the Paramount Theatre box office. The show runs Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, November 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 25th, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 26th, 2:00 p.m.
Holiday Art CrawlSt. Joseph
Join in the fun this weekend in St. Joseph for the Sixth Annual Holiday Art Crawl. The art crawl features amazing specials, special prizes, and a chance to shop local. This years main venues are the Bruno Press, Bad Habit Brewing, Local Blend, Rockhouse Productions and the Minnesota Street Market. The art crawl runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown St. Joseph Saturday. The event is free to attend.
- Saturday, November 25th, 10:00 a.m.
Sports Card ShowSt. Cloud
It's your chance to fill in those set holes in your sports card collection. The Fan Zone in St. Cloud is holding their Sports Card Show Saturday. They will have roughly 20 vendors on site for your to buy sell or trade your favorite sports collectibles. It's also a great opportunity to get that sports fan in your life the perfect Christmas gift. The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Fan Zone is located behind the Crossroads Mall.
- Saturday, November 25th, 10:00 a.m.
Santa Meet and GreetJan's Christmas Trees
Grab the kids and go meet Santa this weekend in Clear Lake. Jan's Christmas Tree will be holding a day of events including horse drawn wagon rides, kettle corn, blacksmith work and of course Santa (who will be arriving in a helicopter at noon). While you're there you could also pick out the perfect Christmas Tree, which may even be a different color than the traditional green trees. The event is free.
- Friday, November 24th, 12:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 25th, 12:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 26th, 12:00 p.m.
Rock Hard BurlesquePioneer Place
Back by popular demand, Rock Hard Burlesque will be back in St. Cloud this weekend. The show has sold out in Rochester, St. Paul and now is back at Pioneer Place to two shows. Tickets for the show are just $25, the shows run Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and again at 10:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, November 25th, 7:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.