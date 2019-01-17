The Weekender: Decades of Dance, Rachel Brandwein, and More!

2

Listen to the tasteful music of harps this weekend at Paramount Theatre. Dr. Rachel Brandwein has been playing the harp for over 25 years on both national and international stages. She has also taught many students how to play the instrument from ages of 8-88-years-old. Watch her perform and ask your questions Sunday. The show is free to attend but must reserve your seats.

CLICK HERE to reserve your seats!

- Sunday, January 20th, 3:00 p.m.