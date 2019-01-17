The Weekender: Decades of Dance, Rachel Brandwein, and More!
ST. CLOUD — You won't be bored this weekend if you're looking for something fun to do around central Minnesota. Watch the area's young dancers perform at the Paramount Theatre, hear the sounds of the harp with Rachel Brandwein, check out GREAT Theatre's performance of The Giver, jump back to the 70's at Pioneer Place or go for a hike at Warner Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
Decades of DanceSt. Cloud
Watch some talented young dancers show their stuff this weekend in downtown St. Cloud. Decades of Dance features dancer ages 5-16-years-old from Company North Crest. The show features everything from classical ballet, contemporary, tap, jazz and hip hop. There is also a matinee performance that will feature dancers ages 3-5pm. Tickers are $14 for ages 13 and older, $9 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. The matinee performance starts at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for the feature show at the Paramount Theatre.
- Saturday, January 19th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Rachel BrandweinSt. Cloud
Listen to the tasteful music of harps this weekend at Paramount Theatre. Dr. Rachel Brandwein has been playing the harp for over 25 years on both national and international stages. She has also taught many students how to play the instrument from ages of 8-88-years-old. Watch her perform and ask your questions Sunday. The show is free to attend but must reserve your seats.
- Sunday, January 20th, 3:00 p.m.
The GiverWaite Park
Experience a world free of war, pain and choice this weekend as GREAT Theatre brings to life the story of The Giver. Based off the popular novel by Lois Lowry the story is set in a Utopian society, however a 12-year-old boy soon learns the truth. The show takes place inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre located in Waite Park. Tickets for the show are $34 and seats are limited. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, January 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 19th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, January 20th, 2:00 p.m.
70's Magic Sunshine BandSt. Cloud
The 70's are back in St. Cloud this weekend at Pioneer Place. The venue is holding a party with the 70's Magic Sunshine Band Friday night. Wear your favorite 70's clothes and join the party. Tickets for the show are $22 and the fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 18th, 7:30 p.m.
HIKE Hopper EventWarner Lake
Get out and enjoy the winter weather this weekend. The HIKEhoppers are holding a free community hike at Warner Lake County Park. The event is for all ages and takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Following the walk there will be treat and hot beverages. So grab the family, lace up the shoes and get ready for a great time.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 19th, 4:00 p.m.