The Weekender: Car Show, Glass Art, Painting and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of family friendly fun happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You get get your kids into a good book at the Kid Book Hangout, paint at the zoo in Little Falls, check out a dance performance in Waite Park, see some classic hot rods at Rollies, and learn to fuse glass into art in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Kid Book HangoutSt. Cloud
Have your kids cuddle up with a good book this weekend. Barnes and Noble is holding a Kid Book Hangout event Saturday. Starting at 2:00 p.m. you can bring your kids ages 6 and old to the store and help them discover their next favorite book, play fun games and trivia and get free book swag.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 28th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Where the Wild Things ArtLittle Falls
Make your way up to Little Falls for a night of painting and animals. Pine Grove Zoo will have instructors from the Traveling Art Pub help you paint your very own masterpiece with the zoo as your background. All materials and supplies are included. Tickets are just $50 per person and spots are limited so call to reserve your spot. The fun goes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
CALL ZOO TO REGISTER! 320-616-5595
- Friday July 27th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
Vinegar Spirit Dance ConcertWaite Park
Come check out an artistic experience taking place in Waite Park this weekend. The Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre is putting on a free “friends & family” concert showcasing dance projects that will premier in NY and DC this fall. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcomed. The show starts on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 28th, 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Rollies Car ShowSauk Rapids
From classic cars to hot rods, cars of all shapes, sizes and styles will be on display Thursday. Rollies Monthly Car Show is back again. The show is free to attend and allows you to check out some of your favorite vehicles as well as talk to the owners about their cars. The car show will start at 5:00 p.m. with the Rockin Rolliewoods taking the stage at 7:15 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 26th, 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Fused Glass ClassWaite Park
Learn how to make your own glass masterpiece this weekend. Art as You Like It is holding a beginners glass class to teach you how to cut, nip and alter your own unique 5 x 5 glass plate. This class is for adults and kids 10-years-old and older. Tickets are just $25 for the class. Call to reserve your spot. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
CALL 257-2787 to RESERVE YOUR SPOT!
- Saturday, July 28th, 10:30 a.m.