The Weekender: Car Show, Glass Art, Painting and More!

2

Make your way up to Little Falls for a night of painting and animals. Pine Grove Zoo will have instructors from the Traveling Art Pub help you paint your very own masterpiece with the zoo as your background. All materials and supplies are included. Tickets are just $50 per person and spots are limited so call to reserve your spot. The fun goes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CALL ZOO TO REGISTER! 320-616-5595

- Friday July 27th, 6:00 p.m.