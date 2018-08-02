The Weekender: 100 Century Ride, Albany Car Show and More!
ST. CLOUD — Grab the family and check out all the fun things central Minnesota has to offer this weekend. Hop on your bike and take a ride from Fergus Falls to St. Joe, see some cool hot rods at the Albany Car Show, eat, drink and dance at the Tap Takeover in Cold Spring, listen to the sounds of Music in the Gardens, and have a good time at the Rock N' Block Party. Read more in The Weekender!
Rail Trails 100 Century RideFergus Falls
Slow down this weekend and view the Minnesota country side through a different lens. The Central Lakes Trail Association and the Lake Wobegon Trails are partnering for a day of trail riding through the state. The Rail Trail 100 Century Ride will take you through the glacial lakes on the Central Lakes Trails through the dairy farms of central Minnesota. There will be rest stops along the way to keep you fed and hydrated. The ride starts at 5:30 a.m. Saturday where a bus will shuttle you from St. Joseph to Fergus Falls to start at 8:00 a.m. Cost of the ride is $60.00.
- Saturday, August 4th, 5:30 a.m.
Tap TakeoverCold Spring
Fun is happening out in Cold Spring this weekend. Outdoor U is taking over Third Street Brewhouse with a summer fundraising event. Bring your friends and family for a night of food, music from Dram Shop Country, beer, conversation and even dancing. There is no cover and tap beer is $4, with all proceeds going to Outdoor U. The fun runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 3rd, 4:00 p.m.
Albany Car ShowAlbany
From classic cars to hot rods, you can see them all at the 17th Annual Albany Car show Friday. Check out all the craziness from cool wheels, good food, and crazy burn outs. The fun runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the at the Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership. It's free to attend and is all about having fun!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 3rd, 4:00 p.m.
Dennis Warner and the D'sSt. Cloud
Music in the Gardens is back for another week and this time will feature singer-songwriter and folk/Americana musician Dennis Warner an his longtime band, “the D’s”. The group has a fun and entertaining outdoor concert the whole family will enjoy. As you listen to the wonderful sounds you can also stroll through the gardens to see the beautiful flowers. Not to mention give the kids a sweet treat with $1 root beer floats. Music starts at 3:00 p.m. and the event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 5th, 3:00 p.m.
Rock N' Block PartySartell
Enjoy a night of dancing and fun in Sartell this weekend. The annual Rock N' Block party is back for another year Saturday. The event features music by the Fabulous Armadillos and Boogie Wonderland. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the music starts at 7:00 p.m. outside Bernick's Arena. Tickets are $10 in advance for general admission or $15 at the gate. Or VIP tickets for $40.
- Saturday, August 4th, 6:00 p.m.