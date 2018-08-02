The Weekender: 100 Century Ride, Albany Car Show and More!

1

Slow down this weekend and view the Minnesota country side through a different lens. The Central Lakes Trail Association and the Lake Wobegon Trails are partnering for a day of trail riding through the state. The Rail Trail 100 Century Ride will take you through the glacial lakes on the Central Lakes Trails through the dairy farms of central Minnesota. There will be rest stops along the way to keep you fed and hydrated. The ride starts at 5:30 a.m. Saturday where a bus will shuttle you from St. Joseph to Fergus Falls to start at 8:00 a.m. Cost of the ride is $60.00.

