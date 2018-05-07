The Saturday 20 Second Squall or a Dry Miniburst? [VIDEO]

STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING

Saturday afternoon, I stopped by my parents to have an afternoon visit. I brought Sampson along, as he LOVES to run on the farm.

I let Sam out of the car, and he proceeded to check out the farm, as I headed into the house. I noticed my parents were enjoying the nice weather on their back porch.

I just stepped out onto the patio and chatted for about a minute, when we heard the strangest sound coming from the woods behind their house. It sounded like lots of rain; or maybe lots of wind; or maybe a combination of both; but it came out of nowhere! I thought it was going to rain..but it just sprinkled for a minute.

IT WAS KIND OF LIKE THIS VIDEO OF A DRY MICROBURST

Brandon Vincent/Youtube

I ran back through the house and called Sam. He ran to me and we ducked in the garage together; barely shut the door and this amazingly strong unbelievable wind blew right over the house. It lasted maybe 20 seconds.