The Saturday 20 Second Squall or a Dry Miniburst? [VIDEO]
STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING
Saturday afternoon, I stopped by my parents to have an afternoon visit. I brought Sampson along, as he LOVES to run on the farm.
I let Sam out of the car, and he proceeded to check out the farm, as I headed into the house. I noticed my parents were enjoying the nice weather on their back porch.
I just stepped out onto the patio and chatted for about a minute, when we heard the strangest sound coming from the woods behind their house. It sounded like lots of rain; or maybe lots of wind; or maybe a combination of both; but it came out of nowhere! I thought it was going to rain..but it just sprinkled for a minute.
IT WAS KIND OF LIKE THIS VIDEO OF A DRY MICROBURST
Brandon Vincent/Youtube
I ran back through the house and called Sam. He ran to me and we ducked in the garage together; barely shut the door and this amazingly strong unbelievable wind blew right over the house. It lasted maybe 20 seconds.
I stayed inside for a moment, and then my Dad came out to see if we were all okay. The wind tore my parents canopy all to pieces...just shredded it. Other than that, it just knocked over a few flowers and fairies in Mom's new Fairy gardens. But it was the strangest wind storm I ever experienced. What was it? A squall? A Microburst? A Macroburst? I think it was a Dry Micro Miniburst. I don't know; whatever it was; it was crazy!