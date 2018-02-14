The Latest: Wellstone’s Son Saddened by His Ouster

ST. PAUL (AP) -- One of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone's sons says he was shocked and saddened to be forced out of the campaign organization that bears his father's name.

Wellstone Action told Mark and David Wellstone on Wednesday they'll be voted off its governing board in the coming days. It follows months of tension between the brothers and organization officials, and both sides disagree about the root cause.

David Wellstone says questions about Wellstone Action's finances led to their ouster. Wellstone Action officials insist their finances are sound and say the brothers sought to change the organization's mission as a candidate training outfit.

Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash in 2002.