The Latest: 2 Minneapolis Cops on Leave After Tree Decor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Two Minneapolis police officers have been placed on paid leave after their apparent involvement in Christmas tree decorations that the city's mayor called "despicable."

A tree at a precinct on the city's North Side was decorated with items such as Newport cigarettes, police crime tape, a can of malt liquor and other things that Mayor Jacob Frey and others viewed as racist.

Frey called for the officer involved to be fired by day's end, but later recognized that a process has to be followed. Two officers were instead put on paid leave.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said the incident was being investigated. He said the display was racially insensitive and said he would not tolerate conduct that departs from department values.