The 10 Best St. Cloud Stores for Black Friday Shopping

UNDATED - Whether you're heading out to the stores on Thanksgiving night or on Black Friday there's no shortage of retailers offering you "doorbuster" deals. But which stores actually have the deepest discounts? Analysts for the website WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers' Black Friday ads.

Here's a look at the top 10 big box stores that we have in St. Cloud offering the largest advertised discounts.

#1 - Kohl's has an overall discount rate of 66.3%

#2 - JCPenney - 66.3%

#3 - Shopko - 55.9%

#4 - Sears - 50.1%

#5 - Macy's - 45.6%

#6 - Target - 36.2%

#7 - Dick's Sporting Goods - 35.1%

#8 - Office Depot and OfficeMax - 34.5%

#9 - Walmart - 34.2%

#10 - Dollar General - 33.5%

WalletHub says the overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. You should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps. The Apparel and Accessories category has the biggest share of discounted items.