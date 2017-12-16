Teenager Hurt In St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD - A 17-year-old was hurt in a crash on a snowy road Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 15 just south of 7th Street South in St. Cloud.

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was going south on Highway 15 when she lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a car driven by a 16-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old was taken to St. Cloud Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released.