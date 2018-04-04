Teenager Hurt in Rollover Near Rice

RICE -- A teenager will be okay after his car left the road and rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 10 at 115th Street near Rice.

Troopers say 18-year-old Cheuset Taruel of Brooklyn Park was going south when his car went off the road and rolled several times, landing on the train tracks.

The vehicle was later hit by a train, but Taruel was not in the car when the train struck it.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.