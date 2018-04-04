Teenage Girl Hurt in Early Morning Crash on I-94

AVON -- A teenage passenger was hurt in an early morning crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Avon.

Troopers say 18-year-old Cassie Phillips of Glenwood lost control of her car on a curve and drove into the ditch.

Phillips was not hurt but one of her passengers, 18-year-old Renae Moore of Starbuck, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second passenger also was not hurt.