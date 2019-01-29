Teen Hits Power Pole After Vehicle Slides Through Intersection

ST. STEPHEN -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a power pole Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and 421st Street in Brockway Township, near St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Mohamad Dahir was heading north on County Road 2 when he was unable to stop at the intersection, went off the road, swerved to miss some trees and struck a power pole knocking it over.

Authorities says Dahir was trapped inside the vehicle due to live power lines surrounding the area. Stearns Electric was called in to assist.

Dahir was able to leave the vehicle and was taken to St. Cloud hospital for minor injuries.

The crash did knock out power to several homes.