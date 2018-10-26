Tech Soccer Falls In State Tournament Thursday

The Tech boys soccer team fell 6-1 to St. Paul Central in the opening round of the Class AA State Tournament Thursday night at St. Cloud State University. The Tigers' season ends with a record of 13-3-2.

St. Paul Central senior forward Mac Staloch led the Minutemen with a pair of goals. Ethan Miller was the lone goal scorer for Tech, who was outshot 19-3 in the loss.

The Minutemen will play against Stillwater at US Bank Stadium on Halloween, as all four seeded teams in Class AA advanced to the semifinals.