Tech, Sartell/Cathedral Athletes Competing At Nordic Ski Meet

BIWABIK -- The State Nordic Ski meet is Thursday up at Giants Ridge near Biwabik. Several local competitors will be in the competition.

St. Cloud Tech is sending three individual athletes, Gabby Hennes , Wren Scott-Lumbar , and Tennessee Scott-Lumbar . Tech coach Lance Beuning says they had to overcome the challenge of a lack of snow again this season.

This year we started off really optimistic hoping after three bad snow years that this was going to be the winter we've all been waiting for. But, Mother Nature didn't pull through for us. So, we spent a lot of time on man-made snow at Riverside Park.

Beuning says Tech had a big senior class this year with 14 athletes on the team. Tech has had about 30 kids on the team for each of the last three or four seasons. They practice and have their home meets at Riverside Park.

Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Ski Team, photo courtesy of Cathedral High School

Meanwhile, The Sartell/Cathedral boys team is going to state after winning the Section 8 championship, and Sartell/Cathedral junior Alex Nemeth won the individual section title.

The State Nordic Ski meet consists of a 5K Freestyle race in the morning, followed by a 5K classical race in the afternoon.

Minnesota has held a state ski meet since 1934, but it changed the name from Cross Country Skiing to Nordic Skiing in 1994.

The State Alpine Ski Meet is being held Wednesday also at Giants Ridge.