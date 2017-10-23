Taste Of Country News: Jake Owen, Alan Jackson & Kip Moore

Jake Owen Selling Home

has placed his Tennessee home on the market for $1.5 million. He bought the home about five years ago from Loretta Lynn. The custom-built home sits on a 7 acres in Kingston Springs, located outside of Nashville. It has three bedrooms and four full and one half bath along with a chef's kitchen, a recording studio and a private office, and we can’t forget the Tiki bar. Jake plans to release a Greatest Hits album on November 24th.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

New Alan Jackson Release

On the heels of his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame last night comes news that Alan Jackson is releasing new music for fans. His debut single, “The Older I Get,” is Alan's first new studio recording since 2015.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Kip Moore Has Kicked Off His Tour

Kip just launched his Plead the Fifth tour, which is set to stop in Pittsburgh (October 26th), Grand Rapids (October 27th) and Cincinnati (October 28th) this week.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

Shay Mooney Tied The Knot

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is a married man! He and fiancee Hannah Billingsley tied the knot on Friday on the Mooney family property in Arkansas. People.com reports the ceremony was followed by an outdoor reception with the Ozarks visible in the background. Shay performed an original song that he wrote for his new bride during the reception… and then took off for a Cancun honeymoon on Saturday.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

No Walking Dead For Darius Rucker

Millions tuned in to last night's premiere of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, however Darius Rucker was not among them. The singer and his son tried to watch the show for the first time together but couldn’t even get through the first episode of Season 1. Darius is currently making his way up the country charts with “For the First Time,” which is from his brand-new album, When Was the Last Time. He will make the media rounds this week beginning tomorrow on NBC’s Today show, ABC's The View on Wednesday and ABC's The Chew on Friday.

News from Pulseofradio.com