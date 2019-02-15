Task Force Uses Search Warrant to Arrest St. Cloud Man

ST. CLOUD -- Police used a search warrant to arrest a south St. Cloud man early Friday morning. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force went to a home at 816 9th Avenue South East because it was believed the homeowner was in possession of guns and controlled substances.

Fifty-six-year-old Herbert Campbell of St. Cloud is not allowed to have guns. With the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team, officers say they found Campbell in his bedroom with loaded handguns and suspected methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Sherburne County Jail and is expected to be charged with 5th Degree Drug Possession and ineligible person in possession of firearms.