Tanner’s Team Hosting Annual Fundraiser on Sunday

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-based non-profit Tanner's Team Foundation is holding one of their biggest annual fundraisers this Sunday. Their benefit called "Beef It Up" will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids.

Tanner's Team Foundation President John Fuls says something new this year, you'll have a chance to win a wheelbarrow full of beer.

We've got two wheelbarrows that were donated and we have a beer competition going on between Fulton Brewery and our hometown Beaver Island Brewery. There are four cases of beer in each one of these wheelbarrows, and four $5 a chance you can put your ticket in whichever one you want and you might walk away with four cases of beer and a wheelbarrow.

Fuls says there are other games of chance, and a silent auction planned as well.

Fuls says the support from the community has been amazing.

Prime example, we were at Mongos on Saturday because it was Tanner's 19th birthday and that was where he liked to go for lunch. We just happened to talk to the manager and told him what we were doing, and he donated four gift certificates to us.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids and can be bought at the door.

Tanner's Team Foundation awards grants to families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.