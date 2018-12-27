Suspect in Fatal Hibbing Shooting At Large

HIBBING (AP) -- Authorities are looking for the man who shot two people in northeastern Minnesota, killing one of them.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says police responded to a report of a shooting on Christmas about 7:30 p.m. in Hibbing. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at Fairview Range Medical Center. Authorities say injuries to the other man are not life-threatening.

Investigators have identified the suspected shooter as a 29-year-old man who may have traveled to St. Paul where he has relatives.