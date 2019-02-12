Suspect Arrested in 25-year-old Murder Cold Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police have arrested a man in a 25-year-old cold

case murder investigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department and the FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest in the 1993 killing of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann Childs of Minneapolis. Childs was found fatally stabbed in her south Minneapolis apartment on June 13, 1993.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested in Waite Park. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the suspect is a former businessman in Isanti County. Investigators say they used forensic DNA testing and an online genealogy website to identify the suspect's DNA as being consistent with DNA left at the crime scene.

The man is being held in the Hennepin County Jail, pending charges. Elder says there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim.