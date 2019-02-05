ST. CLOUD -- It cost slightly less than the national average to live in the St. Cloud metro area last year. The "Cost of Living Index" for St. Cloud was 98.8 percent in 2018.

It is based on more than 50,000 prices covering almost 60 different items for which prices are collected three times a year by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

We're below the national average for Housing at 76 percent and transportation at 95 percent. However, we are above the national average for health care at 123 percent, groceries at 117 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services at 108 percent. Utilities is an even 100 percent of the national average.

The Cost of Living Index compares prices of 270 urban areas. Mankato, Cedar Rapids, and Eau Claire all had a cost of living in 2018 at 94 percent.