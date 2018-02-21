Sun Country Airlines To Cut Over 300 Employees

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Sun Country Airlines is cutting 350 workers from its ground service operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Eagan-based company told employees Tuesday it will contract those jobs out to Global Aviation Services Inc.

Executives say the move will make Sun County more efficient. Layoffs begin immediately, with workers able to reapply for positions with Global Aviation as soon as Wednesday.

The decision will trim nearly 20 percent of Sun Country's workforce of about 1,830.