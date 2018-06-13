Summertime by George Kicks off for 2018 [GALLERY]

Opening Night: Summertime by George 2018

ST. CLOUD -- Over 15,000 people came out to Lake George to see the opening of Summertime by George 2018 Wednesday night.

The Johnny Holm Band kicked off the festivities this year. Some familiar names will be there from here on out, including Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, Walters Wheelhouse and The Fabulous Armadillos to close it down.

Remaining 2018 Schedule and Line-up:

June 20th - Going to the Sun opening for Shane Martin

opening for June 27th - Southbound Opening for Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks

for July 4th - Fred Savage and the Unbeatables

and the July 11th - Vista Jazz Club opening for Davina and the Vagabonds

opening for July 18th Cathie English and the Hobo Boyz opening for Matt Vee Family and Friends

opening for July 25th - First Circle opening for Free Fallin: A Tribute to Tom Petty

opening for August 1st - Adam Hammer opening for Collective Unconscious

opening for August 8th - Pandemic opening for Wild Angels

opening for August 15th - Sawyer's Dream opening for Hitchville

opening for August 22nd - Broken Fiddle opening for Mick Sterling

opening for August 29th - Walter's Wheelhouse opening for the Fabulous Armadillos