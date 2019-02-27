Study: We’re Overpaying Up To $375 A Year On Gas

UNDATED -- We're overpaying for gas by about $375 a year. That's according to a new "Pump Habits" study by the website GasBuddy.com.

They say laziness and procrastination are two of the main reasons.

The study says more than a third of us wait until we're running on empty before we decide to fill-up, which means we pull into the first gas station we see.

Nearly 80 percent have a favorite gas station, even if the convenience store around the corner has cheaper prices.

And, 46 percent of us are not taking advantage of company gas loyalty or membership programs which offer discounts at the pump.