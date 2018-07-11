Study to Investigate Lifespan of Walleye in Lake Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A new study is using underwater listening devices to find out why more young walleye in a Minnesota lake aren't making it to adulthood.

Acoustic telemetry will be used to track the movements of the juvenile fish in Lake Mille Lacs. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe hopes to test a hypothesis that warming lake temperatures are contributing to the recent walleye population decline.

Scientists have placed 61 acoustic receivers in the lake in a grid pattern more than 9,800 feet apart. They aim to implant transmitters in about 70 adult walleye this month.

Biologist Carl Klimah says researchers will also tag 35 juvenile fish in the fall.