Students in School of Rock to Perform Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Students attending the 14th annual "School of Rock" are ready to perform for you. They will be holding a concert Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

More than 60 kids have been working with professional musicians this week to form several bands. Each band does everything from naming their group, picks two songs to work on, and does a photo shoot.

This year the School of Rock consists of 17 guitarists, 16 vocalists, 10 drummers, six bass players, eight keyboardists, and five string/horn players.

The kids range from the 6th through the 12th grade.

You can buy tickets for tomorrow night's performance at the Paramount Box Office.