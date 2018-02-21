Stuck Vehicle Causes Three Vehicle Crash In Morrison County
LASTRUP -- At least one person is hurt after a three vehicle crash in Morrison County Tuesday night.
The incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 27 at 380th Avenue, east of Lastrup.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Amanda Johnson, of Monticello, was heading west on Highway 27, attempting to make a U-turn when her vehicle became stuck and partially blocked the lane.
A second driver, 40-year-old Travis Moshier of Monticello, stopped to assist Johnson parking in the westbound lane.
A third vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Michael Marshik of Little Falls, was heading east on Highway 27 when he came upon the vehicles and struck Moshier's vehicle.
Moshier and Johnson were not hurt. Marshik suffered non-life threatening injuries. His passengers, 24-year-old Kasandra Doble of Little Falls, was not hurt. Two other passengers, 23-year-old Nakota Patrick of Little Falls, and a two-year-old had undocumented injuries.