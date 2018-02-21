Stuck Vehicle Causes Three Vehicle Crash In Morrison County

LASTRUP -- At least one person is hurt after a three vehicle crash in Morrison County Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 27 at 380th Avenue, east of Lastrup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Amanda Johnson, of Monticello, was heading west on Highway 27, attempting to make a U-turn when her vehicle became stuck and partially blocked the lane.

A second driver, 40-year-old Travis Moshier of Monticello, stopped to assist Johnson parking in the westbound lane.

A third vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Michael Marshik of Little Falls, was heading east on Highway 27 when he came upon the vehicles and struck Moshier's vehicle.