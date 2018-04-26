Stearns to Partner With Group to Build Indoor Archery Range

SARTELL -- Archers in central Minnesota may soon have another indoor range to practice their sport.

Stearns County is partnering with a non-profit group to build an indoor archery range at Mississippi River County Park. Commissioners signed the resolution to partner with T.H.E. Great River Archery Club Tuesday.

The county will provide the land and the group will raise funds to build the facility and then donate it to the county. Great River spokesman Don Primley says they will operate the shooting range, selling lane times, offering instruction and running leagues and tournaments.

Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says in 2016, and Eagle Scout built an 11-target outdoor archery range at the park and from May 2017 through October 2017, they estimate there were 4,000 vehicles entering that park during the six-month period, or 22-per-day.