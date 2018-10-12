Stearns County To Hold Fall Seized and Surplus Auction

WAITE PARK -- If you're in the market for a new vehicle or outdoor equipment, then look no further.

Stearns County is holding it's Fall 2018 Seized and Surplus Auction Saturday in Waite Park.

A variety of items available include vehicles, lawn mowers, trailers, power tools, hand tools, sports equipment, electronics, and furniture.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department will also be selling property at the event.

Inspection begins at 8:00 a.m. with the auction starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Stearns County Highway Department at 455 28th Avenue, near Fleet Farm.