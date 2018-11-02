Stearns County Offering More Opportunities for Absentee Balloting

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD-- If you would like to cast an absentee ballot, there is still plenty of time.

The Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office has announced there will be additional hours at three locations where you can cast your votes in person.

The following locations will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. and Monday until 5:00 p.m. for absentee voting:

Stearns County Administration Center
705 Courthouse Square
St. Cloud, MN 56303

Stearns County Service Center
3301 Co Rd 138
Waite Park, MN 56387

Melrose Area Community Service Center
114 1st Ave SW
Melrose, MN 56352

Filed Under: absentee voting, Service Center, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top