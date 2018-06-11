Stearns County Holding Tax-Forfeit Auction
WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding an auction Tuesday to sell property taken by the county because the owners failed to pay their property taxes.
The county says 17 properties are up for grabs this year. Two have structures, and the others are all vacant lots. Albany, Richmond on Big Lake, Paynesville near Lake Koronis and a 30-acre lot in Melrose are among the bidding options.
The auction starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center, 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park.