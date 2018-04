UNDATED -- Our two-day snowfall kept the troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol very busy.

From 8:45 p.m. on Monday through 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to a total of 421 crashes statewide. Of those crashes, 32 involved injuries. There were no serious injuries and no fatalities.

They also responded to another 402 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch, along with another 15 jackknifed semis.