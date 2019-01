ST. CLOUD -- It's been a busy morning on Minnesota roads following Sunday night's snowstorm.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from midnight to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning they have responded to 134 crashes and 137 spin outs. Of that total only 10 crashes resulted in injury.

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and take your time when driving out on the roads.

The St. Cloud Metro area saw about four inches of snowfall.