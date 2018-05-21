State Patrol: Mora Man Killed In Chase With Deputies
ISLE -- A man who was in a chase from sheriff's deputies was killed in a head-on crash in Aitkin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 65, near 390th Avenue, east of Isle.
Troopers say 37-year-old Christopher Podvin of Mora was going north on Highway 65, being pursued by Kanabec County Deputies, when his vehicle crossed the center lane and hit a semi head-on. Podvin was killed in the crash.
The semi driver, 61-year-old Jeffery Vorbeck of Tamarack, was taken to Mora Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office remains the lead agency regarding the pursuit.
We have a message into the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office to get more details about the incident that led up to the chase and we will update this story with more details as they become available.