State Patrol: Mora Man Killed In Chase With Deputies

ISLE -- A man who was in a chase from sheriff's deputies was killed in a head-on crash in Aitkin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 65, near 390th Avenue, east of Isle.

Troopers say 37-year-old Christopher Podvin of Mora was going north on Highway 65, being pursued by Kanabec County Deputies, when his vehicle crossed the center lane and hit a semi head-on. Podvin was killed in the crash.

The semi driver, 61-year-old Jeffery Vorbeck of Tamarack, was taken to Mora Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office remains the lead agency regarding the pursuit.