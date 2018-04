State High School Boys Basketball Tournament: Wednesday’s Results

UNDATED -- The 2018 State High School Boys Basketball Tournament got underway Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Class 'AA' stae quarterfinals:

#1 Minnehaha Academy 65

Jordan 45

#5 St. Cloud Cathedral 64

#4 Austin 60 (3OTs)

#2 Brooklyn Center 63

Breckenridge 48

#3 Caledonia 80

Minnewaska Area 41

The semifinals will be played on Friday at Target Center

Minnehaha Academy versus St. Cloud Cathedral at 6:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Center versus Caledonia at 8:00 p.m.

Class 'AAA' state quarterfinals

#1 DeLaSalle 90

Hermantown 63

#4 Columbia Heights 75

#5 St. Thomas Academy 62

#2 Austin 64

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Delano 79

#3 Mankato East 64

The state semifinals will be on Thursday at Target Center

DeLaSalle versus Columbia Heights at 12:00 p.m.

Austin versus Delano at 2:00 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play Mankato East at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Concordia University in the Consolation semifinals.

Class 'AAAA' state quarterfinals

#1 Cretin-Derham Hall 70

Wayzata 48

#4 Eden Prairie 65

#5 Osseo 38

#2 Apple Valley 67

Forest Lake 60

#3 Lakeville North 89

Maple Grove 71

The state semifinals will be on Thursday at Target Center

Cretin-Derham Hall versus Eden Prairie at 6:00 p.m.

Apple Valley versus Lakeville North at 8:00 p.m.