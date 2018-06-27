St. Paul Mayor Scraps July 4 Fireworks Over Budget Concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says Minnesota's capital city will go without fireworks this Fourth of July.

Carter made that announcement Wednesday, one week before Independence Day. He

cited on Facebook concerns about the city's budget climate.

The new mayor says costs associated with a fireworks display could top $100,000

after insurance and public safety expenses.

Carter did not rule out the possibility of a major donor stepping forward.