St. Paul Mattress Factory to Shutter in September

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc. says it will

close its St. Paul manufacturing plant in September, affecting about 100

workers.

Tempur Sealy notified the state on Friday of the

layoffs with a notice required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining

Notification Act.

The last day for workers at the plant is expected to be Sept. 14.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company signaled months ago that the factory

would close at some point.

Company spokesman Rick Maynard says the decision to close the plant was

``driven by the closure of a large customer's nearby distribution center.