UPDATE: St. Michael Ramp Reopened After Crash

ST. MICHAEL -- The ramp near 45th Street Northeast and Highway 101 in St. Michael has reopened Thursday afternoon, following a crash earlier in the day.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was heading east on 45th Street Northeast, trying to make a right turn to take the ramp onto Highway 101 south when it entered the intersection too fast and rolled.

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Bruce Karels of Howard Lake had non-life threatening injuries.