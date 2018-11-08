St. Martin Maintenance Shop Total Loss After Fire [VIDEO]

ST. MARTIN -- A maintenance shop in St. Martin is a total loss after an early Thursday morning fire.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at 111 Main Street, just behind the Cenex gas station.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says a storage shed on the north side of the co-op property was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

The St. Martin Fire Department was able to control the fire on the west end of the building to prevent it from spreading. Gudmundson says several large fuel tanks were about 30-40 feet away from the building if the fire had spread those tanks would have exploded.

Deputies talked to an employee who said the shed was used as maintenance shop on the west end and a seed corn storage on the east end.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the State Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause of the fire.