St. Joseph Catholic School Changes Name Under New School District

ST. JOSEPH -- Changes are coming for students and staff at All Saints Academy school in St. Joseph starting this year.

The school was renamed as St. Joseph Catholic School this past April, and beginning next year, both the St. Joseph and St. Cloud campus will be part of the Catholic Community Schools Corporation.

The move stems from the Diocese of St. Cloud bringing the separate Catholic schools in the area together under one roof.

Principal Karl Terhaar says with the merger, they felt each school needed to distinguish themselves.

It was just a matter to create an identity for this campus here. The school resides in St. Joseph, it's attached to the St. Joseph parish so it only made sense we call it St. Joseph Catholic School.

Terhaar says the St. Cloud campus will remain All Saints Academy. Both schools will remain under the All Saints Academy Corporation for the remainder of the school year, before operating under the Catholic Community Schools Corporation next year.

Terhaar says besides the name change, everything else should operate as normal.

The schools have been working with one another for the last several years as principal's have been meeting on a regular basis going over curriculum, policies and procedures. Will we have a unified handbook, yes that's the goal. Curriculum wise there will be joint efforts.

St. Joseph Catholic School has about 154 students in pre-k through 6th grade.

The schools part of the Catholic Community School District are: