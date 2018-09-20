St. John’s QB Recognized Nationally for Fighting Sex Trafficking

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University football quarterback Jackson Erdmann is doing some impressive things on the field again this year, but he's also equally impressive off the field. He is being honored nationally for his commitment to community service. Erdmann is one of just 22 college football players across all divisions named to the 2018 Allstate American Football Coaches Association "Good Works" team .

Just one example, while other kids his age were enjoying spring break, he went on an 18-day mission trip to Thailand in January and February.

We worked with three different organizations that work to combat child sex trafficking. So that was just an incredible experience. And then in the past during spring break one year I also helped out at a shelter home that shelters women that have been victims of sex trafficking and prostitution.

That was at the Breaking Free House in the Twin Cities.

Erdmann has also volunteered at the Dream Center in St. Cloud. They provide services to men 18 and older that are struggling with mental health issues, chemical dependency, or have learning or physical disabilities. He also packages meals for Kid's Fighting Hunger and raises money for the annual Tackle Cancer game, just to name a few.

Erdmann says he grew-up volunteering with his family, but his coaches at St. John's and the school also encourage the students to give back. The junior who is a Rosemount native is a Global Business Major, but he says he wants to continue his community service work when he is done with college.

I'm actually applying right now for a Fullbright Scholarship, so I could go overseas and teach English as a second language. And then hopefully on top of that, I could work with different organizations overseas. I just want to continue to do some service work.

As part of the "Good Works Team" Erdmann gets to go to New Orleans to participate in a special community service project, and then participate in the halftime show at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, on the football field, Erdmann has led the Johnnies to a 2-0 record this season, and they are ranked 9th nationally in Division III. St. John's is hosting Carleton this Saturday for their Homecoming game.