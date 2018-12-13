St. Cloud’s Shopko East Pharmacy Closing

ST. CLOUD -- One of the two Shopko pharmacies in St. Cloud is closing. Spokeswoman Michelle Hansen says Shopko's St. Cloud East Pharmacy will be closing. The pharmacy files will be transferred to CVS. A sign inside the store says their last day is January 2nd.

Hansen says the pharmacy inside the Shopko West location is staying open and is not making any changes.

Shopko also announced in a news release Wednesday that the company is selling 42 of its current 227 pharmacy locations to Kroger, while the main stores and optical centers remain open.

Last week Shopko announced the closure of 39 stores, including the one in Paynesville .